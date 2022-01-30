Police are investigating a death on a main road between Cardigan and Llechryd.

The incident happened at around 10:50pm on Saturday January 29 on the A484.

Dyfed-Powys Police closed the road and said on Sunday afternoon that it was likely to remain shut for a number of hours. Diversions are in place but motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

The road is part of the main route between Cardigan and Newcastle Emlyn.

Officers thanked the public for their understanding while their investigation continues.