People living along the north coast of Wales have been warned about potential power cuts on Sunday (January 30) afternoon and overnight.

The Met Office has said to expect strong winds between 3pm on Sunday, through to midday on Monday.

It cautions that travel disruption is likely and there could be dangerous waves in coastal areas.

Parts of the country could see high wind gusts of around 50mph and there is a possibility that mobile phone coverage could also be affected.

The unsettled weather is due to Storm Corrie, which is coming off the back of another named storm that recently battered Scotland and the north of England.

SP Energy Networks, who operate the electricity networks in north Wales, have issued safety advice in the event of power cuts.

The company reassured that it has been "working hard to improve the electricity networks’ resilience during" storms but said road closures due to weather disruption could make it harder for engineers to travel to where the faults may be.

Liam O’Sullivan, from SP said: “Due to the potential for damage to our power lines, power cuts become more likely in high winds and it’s important our customers in north Wales are fully prepared – just in case.

"Our teams of engineers are on hand 24/7 and will come out to your area as quickly as possible in the event of power outages, so the sooner we know about a power cut, the more quickly we can begin work to get electricity restored.

"You can report any power outages to us by calling the national emergency helpline on 105 – please don’t assume we already know about it.”

You can check for current power issues on SP Energy Network's website.

In the event of a power outage:

Have the national 105 emergency helpline on hand.

Store a battery or wind-up torch. Leave this somewhere you can access easily, so you can use the torch to check on the fuse box and make your way around the house safely.

Beware of fallen power lines if venturing outside.

Keep your mobile charged.

SP Energy Networks have a Priority Service Register people can apply to be put on, if electricity is crucial to their health. For example, if you use medical equipment that requires power or have a child aged five or under.

Strong winds could cause damage to buildings and trees, as well as disruption to public transport. Credit: PA Images

The Met Office currently predicts the strong winds will die down on Monday.

Tens of thousands of households in Scotland and the north east of England were hit by powercuts on Saturday, when Storm Malik hit the UK.

The storm's 100mph winds hammered the country, causing the deaths of a 60-year-old woman in Aberdeen, Scotland, and a nine-year-old boy in Winnothdale, Staffordshire.