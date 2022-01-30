Play video

Video report by ITV Wales journalist Hannah Thomas

Wales' first dedicated padel centre - a sport that is a cross between tennis and squash - has opened in Cwmbran.

The only other place in the country with an adapted court is in Penarth, in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The activity has become increasingly popular in Europe in recent years and is Spain's second most popular sport.

Players use tennis-like rackets and equipment but the balls can bounce off the sides of the court and still be in play.

The court is the first of its kind in Wales.

The court officially opened at the Woodland Road Sports and Social Centre in Cwmbran on Saturday 29 January.

First-time players Mary Oldfield and her mother travelled from Cardiff to try out the sport at the new court.

"I'd never heard of it until about a week ago," explained Mary.

"My mum saw it on a Facebook post. She asked me if I wanted to go and I thought, 'why not join her?'. I've come down today and it's been so much fun.

"I've burnt 400 calories an hour! It keeps you nice and fit, and anyone can do it. If my mum can do it, anyone can do it."

The sport, invented in the 1960s, has six million players in Spain.

In the rest of Europe, there's been an eight-fold growth in courts over the last five years.

David Cornwell, founder of Padel Centres Ltd., said new sites are appearing across the UK too.

He said: "It's going well. There's courts now in Cheltenham, there's one down in Penarth, they're building them in Bristol. So it's growing as a sport. And we've of course got the first covered courts in Wales here in Cwmbran."

The south Wales site will come as a blessing to those already involved in the sport, who have previously had to travel long distances to find somewhere to play.

"I used to drive to Birmingham two hours once a month to play in a tournament," said Paul Jenkins, an ambassador for The Welsh Padel Centre.

"I've played in Ireland. I've played in Scotland and various parts of England. So to have it on my doorstep - what a fantastic opportunity for the people of south Wales."