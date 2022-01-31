A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was found unconscious in the street in Welshpool.

The man, who is in his 40s, was found on the junction between Berriew Street and Broad Street, at around 1.30am on Sunday morning. Police say the man had left the Angel pub at around 1am.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has information, dashcam or doorbell footage which could help with their investigation.