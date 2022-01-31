Play video

There are many things we've missed during the last two years - not least live music and entertainment.

This week is Independent Venue Week - a celebration of music and the people who make it happen.

In Wales, it coincides with the lifting of restrictions to allow concerts and shows to start up again.

On a Sunday night in Taff's Well, musicians Bella Collins and Gareth Evans are understandably thrilled to be back performing.

"Things opened up, we were working again, and it kind of felt normal. And then closer to Christmas, we were waiting for this impending doom of things closing up again" says Bella.

"We've been really dependent on the local venues since things opened up last year. It's really nice to see venues outside the city supporting live music - for the community, but for us as well".

Like others across the country, venues on Cardiff's Womanby Street have stayed quieter than usual for large parts of pandemic.

This week it'll host special shows as part of the UK wide Independent Venue Week.

Daniel Minty, creator of Minty's Gig Guide, says the

"Places like this put on shows because they love live music. They love the artists that they're putting on, and it's all about sharing those experiences with other people.""By going out and supporting, you really are making a difference."