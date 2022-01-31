A 25-year-old man has died following a 60-metre fall from a cliff face on a Snowdonia mountain.The tragedy happened at around midday on Sunday (January 30), on the cliffs of Glyder Fach, while the man was out with another climbing partner.Emergency services, including mountain rescue teams, North Wales Police and the coastguard rescue helicopter attended the scene.Two other climbers also tried to help the man as stormy weather approached.

North Wales Police had received a call reporting that a 25-year-old male, had fallen 60 metres from the rock face, down into West Gully. Credit: Daily Post Wales

An Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team (OVMRT) spokesman said: "Shortly after midday, the team leader was alerted by North Wales Police (NWP) of a serious incident on the cliffs of Glyder Fach, on the south side of the Ogwen Valley.

"They had received a call reporting that a 25-year-old male, had fallen 60 metres from the rock face, down into West Gully.

"The caller and two climbers who were local to the incident had made their way into the gully. They found the seriously injured casualty unconscious."

According to OVMRT, the man was found to have died at at the scene.

"Therefore the urgency was to get his climbing partner (also 25) and the two climbers who had stopped to assist, from the mountain," the OVMRT spokesman said.

"By now the weather was beginning to deteriorate with the oncoming forecasted storm.

"These three were able to abseil 70 metres down the rescue team’s ropes, supervised by team members."

They were then taken from the mountain to the OVMRT base, a mile away along the valley, before the rescuers worked to recover the man's body.

The spokesman added: "Whilst the cause of this accident has yet to be investigated, it seems extremely unfortunate. Our thoughts are with the casualty’s family, his climbing partner and the two men who witnessed and assisted at the initial stages.

"Our thanks to the members of Llanberis MRT for their assistance."