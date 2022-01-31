Detectives in Cardiff are appealing for information following a serious sexual assault which took place in the city centre during the early hours of Saturday morning.

South Wales Police say a man was sexually assaulted after he was forced to walk along a path leading to the back of the National Museum of Wales, sometime between 3am and 3.30am.

Police say the assault followed an altercation between the victim and the suspect, which happened in Park Place.

Police have described the suspect, who ran away from the city centre following the incident, as being: "mixed race, possibly Indian or Arabic, in his mid-twenties, approximately 5ft 9 with short black hair."

Anybody who was in the area who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have seen the suspect, is urged to contact South Wales Police, quoting this reference *032308.