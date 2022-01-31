Meteor spotted lighting up the night skies of north Wales

A meteor that lit up the night skies over Scotland on Saturday was also spotted by some lucky villagers in north Wales.

The rock, which blazed a green and blue trail as it entered the Earth's atmosphere, was seen by a number of people in Buckley, Flintshire.

The UK Meteor Network confirmed the reports and posted pictures of the object on Twitter on Saturday night.

It was also spotted across England and mainland Europe.

On the Buckley Residents Facebook page, one person said: "I saw it! Looked almost a green colour as is went past!"

Another added: "It was going so fast we questioned ourselves. I’m so glad you posted this. I no longer feel like I was seeing things!"

Another person from the Mynydd Isa area said they also caught a glimpse of it.

The UK Meteor Network tweeted: "Large #fireball meteor spotted tonight 29 Jan 2022 at 18:48:26 UT from several UKMON cameras."