Residents in Llwydcoed near Aberdare were told not to leave their houses on Sunday evening as armed police dealt with an ongoing incident.

South Wales Police has not confirmed the nature of the incident, but eyewitnesses reported seeing a large police presence at the scene.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council confirmed on Twitter that a number of nearby roads had been closed in response and advised people to stay away from the area.

'Nobody is allowed to leave their houses'

A local resident said last night: "Another dozen armed police have just gone past. I can see about six police cars around and about. Nobody is allowed to leave their houses. This is very unusual activity for a postcode like this."

The resident added that police seemed to be focusing their attention on woodland towards the back of a housing estate.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council confirmed on Monday morning that all roads in the area had now reopened following the incident.