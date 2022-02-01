Payments to help low-income households, struggling with fuel costs have been doubled from £100 to £200 by the Welsh Government.

The payment is available for families in receipt of working-age benefits such as Universal Credit and comes as fuel prices increase and the £20 uplift of Universal Credit was removed by the UK Government last year.

Overall gas prices have increased by 28% over the last 12 months and electricity prices by 19%.

50% increase in energy costs could affect millions of households from April, experts warn.

The one-off payment which was launched in December is now being extended to support eligible households with rising energy bills and costs, the Welsh Government announced.

Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt says the Welsh Government know some people are facing an incredibly difficult decision about whether they 'heat or eat'.

She said: “Our £51m Household Support Fund targeted support at families across Wales. We know these initiatives are working and making a real difference to the lives of low-income households."

What benefits qualify for the payment? Claimants must be in receipt of any one of the following benefits between December 1, 2021 and January 31, 2022: Income support

Income-based job seekers allowance

Employment and support allowance

Universal credit

Working tax credits

People who have already received a £100 payment under the scheme do not need to do anything – they will receive a further £100 payment in the coming weeks.

Local authorities will process new applications from eligible households.

Applications are open until 28 February, however, councils may have already contacted people they believe are eligible.

Sioned Williams, Plaid Cymru's Social Justice spokesperson says she welcomes the additional support however "it is of concern that this additional support will not reach everyone who needs it."

Ms Williams suggested households already in debt "as a result of the cost of living crisis" and "people living with fuel poverty who are not in receipt of benefits" should be included.

