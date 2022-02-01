Jake and Hannah Graf 'over the moon' to be expecting second child

A transgender couple have said they are "over the moon" to be expecting their second child.

Jake and Hannah Graf previously shared the highs and lows of their journey to become parents, from their search for a surrogate through to the baby's birth at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple's first child Millie was born in April 2020 - and they have now announced they are expecting another baby.

Cardiff-born mother Hannah Graf, who was the highest-ranking transgender officer in the British army, came out as a transgender woman in 2013. Jake Graf, who is a television director and actor, transitioned in 2008.

Jake thanked their surrogate Laura yesterday (January 31) as he announced the happy news.

He tweeted: "Over the moon to announce that Hannah and I are expecting baby number 2!

"The hugest thanks to our amazing surrogate who wanted to do it all again for us!"

Hannah said the journey had not been easy for the couple or their surrogate, who previously experienced an ectopic pregnancy.

She wrote: "Absolutely thrilled to announce that Jake Graf and I are expecting our second child in June 2022!!

"We are beyond excited (and a bit nervous!) to expand our little clan and of course have to say a HUGE thank you to our beautiful, amazing, gorgeous surrogate Laura, without whom, none of this would be possible!

"It also important to mention that this journey hasn’t all been plain sailing, as a previous attempt was an ectopic pregnancy which was hard for Laura and us, but we got through it together and we are so fortunate that the next attempt was successful.

"We know so many people have difficult times on their own journeys and if that is you right now, please remember that you will get there one way or another.

"Thank you for all your support and kind messages, they really make our day!"