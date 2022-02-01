Range Rover 'explosion': 'My son thought I was going to die'

Play video

By ITV Wales Swansea correspondent Dean Thomas-Welch

A woman from Carmarthenshire whose dream car caught fire and 'exploded' outside her home has described how her young son thought they were "going to die".

Lauren Griffiths, 37, from Hendy, said she was driving on the M4 last month when her three-year-old Range Rover Velar began experiencing technical issues.

She managed to get the vehicle home and parked on her drive, but claims it burst into flames just minutes after she entered her house.

Ms Griffiths said: "We went into the house and I rang the RAC.

"During that phone call, my son started crying and said he could see the car was on fire. So we opened the front door and we were met with flames and intense heat."

Crews tackle the burning car outside Ms Griffiths' home. Credit: Lauren Griffiths

Recalling the incident, she said: "The car is on fire; the house is on fire - there are just these loud bangs and debris flying everywhere. It was totally devastating.

"We weren't able to exit the house because the fire was already taking hold, and I did wonder how we were going to get out - I was really starting to panic."

At one point, Ms Griffiths' terrified son went into the back garden and began to shout at neighbours to get out of their houses.

"Neighbours have said that it really upset them to hear my son shouting and crying," she said.

"He really thought I was going to die - that is what he said to one of our neighbours."

Lauren Griffiths said she's been left 'devastated' by what happened.

Ms Griffiths claims Land Rover are refusing to take responsibility for the fire as her car was seven weeks out of warranty.

She says she didn't extend the warranty on her current Range Rover as she had planned to exchange it for a new vehicle.

The mum-of-two says she now wants Land Rover to explain why her car caught fire, resulting in extensive fire and smoke damage to her property.

All that remains of Ms Griffiths' dream car is a burnt-out shell.

She added: "That house cannot be lived in for up to a year, I've been told, as the damage is a health and safety risk. It's going to take a long time to put that right.

"We've had empathy from the dealership, but unfortunately Land Rover are not willing to take any liability and we have lost everything.

"The damage it has caused, not just to my property and the car, but to the adjoining houses... everyone is still shell-shocked and Land Rover just doesn't care, they said these things happen. I'm not happy with the way they are handling it at all."

Ms Griffiths is in talks with Land Rover to try to resolve the situation.

A Land Rover spokesperson said: "Customer safety is our highest priority. We are aware of the incident and we sympathise with Ms Griffiths’ experience, the cause of which is yet to be determined.

"We have duly offered mobility to the customer and are willing to support an investigation by the insurer – the process for which, requires the insurer to investigate first, to avoid any adverse effect on Ms Griffiths’ home and vehicle insurance policies."

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue confirmed it was called to a vehicle fire in the Llwyngwern area of Hendy at 19:45 pm on Friday 21st of January, with crews from Swansea, Carmarthen, Tumble and Pontarddulais in attendance.They believe the cause of the fire to be accidental.