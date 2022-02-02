Bars will close after half time during Wales’ home matches at this year’s Six Nations tournament, the Welsh Rugby Union has announced.

The move follows a number of incidents of antisocial behaviour during the Autumn Nations Series, including two pitch invasions and a child being vomited on by a drunken fan.

The WRU says the issues reported concerned the behaviour of a “small minority” of rugby fans, but said after extensive feedback it had decided to make changes to the rules around alcohol provision.

As such, food and drink outlets in all concourses will close after half-time during all three of Wales’ home matches against Scotland, France and Italy.

The changes have been implemented on a trial basis, say the WRU. Credit: PA Images

The WRU says the changes have been implemented on a trial basis and will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

Lower percentage alcohol draft beer will also be “phased in” to the concourse bars, and stewarding teams will be addressing antisocial behaviour with “increased vigour”.

'We also need them to behave responsibly'

WRU CEO Steve Phillips is also calling on all supporters to take responsibility for their own actions.

“We want our supporters to remain passionate and enthused and to continue to bring their best voices to the Principality Stadium – throughout the recent pandemic it is our supporters who we, and the Wales team, have missed most – but we also need them to behave responsibly and to encourage those around them to do the same,” said Phillips.

“We have taken a series of measures which are designed to change a direction of travel from some quarters which was detected at our Autumn Nations Series matches, but do so without negatively impacting the experience of a hardcore and hugely significant base of supporters who make the Principality Stadium experience what it is. ”