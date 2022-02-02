There is a heavy police presence outside the St David's Hotel in Cardiff Bay after a man was found with injuries.

Officers from South Wales Police were called at around 1:20pm today (February 2).

Police have warned people to avoid the area while emergency services are at the scene.

An air ambulance was seen landing in the area and at least eight other emergency service vehicles - both police and paramedics - were spotted parked outside the hotel.

An air ambulance at the scene

The main entrance to the building has been closed but guests are still able to use an entrance at the back.

South Wales Police has been contacted for more information about the incident and this story will be updated with the latest from emergency services.