More than two dozen people have been charged by police over the May 2021 riots in Mayhill, Swansea.

South Wales Police has today (February 2) confirmed that 27 people have been charged with offences relating to their involvement in the large-scale disorder which erupted after a vigil for a local teenager.

On the night of the disorder, cars were set alight, bricks were thrown through windows and people living nearby were told to stay indoors.

The local community helped clear up in the wake of the rioting.

Houses were damaged and residents left fearful, with one woman who has a four-year-old son saying the "safest thing" for her to do was to move away from the area for good.

After the incident, police launched an appeal to find those involved in the destruction.

Now, 27 people aged between 15 and 44 are charged with rioting. Two people are also facing charges of arson with intent to endanger life or being reckless as to whether a life of another would be endangered.

They are due to appear in Swansea Magistrates' Court on March 2-4.

Chief Superintendent Trudi Meyrick, policing commander for Swansea and Neath Port Talbot, said: "The investigation team were resolute in their commitment to fully investigate the disorder that happened that night; residents of Mayhill were subjected to terrible scenes of disorder which caused serious harm and distress to the community.

"The judicial process will now run its course and we await the outcome of that process.

"In the meantime our local Neighbourhood Policing Team continues to work in partnership with agencies and the local community to tackle the issues that matter most to the residents of Mayhill and surrounding areas."