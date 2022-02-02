The UK Government minister responsible for Wales says he has confidence in the Prime Minister following allegations of parties in Downing Street, and has criticised the First Minister for claiming that Boris Johnson doesn’t have “moral authority.”

Earlier this week the Prime Minister apologised and promised changes to the way Number 10 is run after an interim report by the top civil servant Sue Gray found a "failure of leadership" in relation to the gatherings held during lockdown.

She is expected to deliver a full report once Metropolitan Police conclude their inquiry and decide whether or not any laws were broken.

Last week Mark Drakeford told the BBC: "I just don't think that the prime minister has the moral authority to lead a country like the United Kingdom.

"That's what all this exposes for me. You cannot be someone who asks other people to do things, difficult upsetting things, that you are so patiently unwilling to do yourself."

'The problem with Mark Drakeford is he's always making comments like that'

Asked about those comments, the UK Government’s Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said “I absolutely don’t agree with what Mark Drakeford says” and criticised the First Minister for making them “in order to further [his] political ends.”

“The problem with Mark Drakeford is he's always making comments like that. I find it remarkable that he continues to make these kinds of comments.

“We all know what the situation is - he's entitled to make them of course - but I would love it one day, I would actually quite celebrate the day when Mark Drakeford actually champions, everything that is great about Wales, everything that is great about Wales in the United Kingdom, all of the plans we have.

Simon Hart accused Mark Drakeford of making comments to 'further his political ends' Credit: PA

“I’d love him to champion the fact that we have more jobs on offer now and a higher rate of employment than we did before the pandemic. I'd love him to champion the Joint Working achievements between UK Government and Welsh Government over the vaccine rollout.

“But it is profoundly out of character for him to ever say anything positive about anybody or anything. And I think it's quite... it's not a leadership attribute that I particularly admire, if you want my honest opinion.”

Simon Hart went on to say that he thought that the Prime Minister had taken the right approach to the critical findings of Sue Gray.

“He made an apology. I think it's for the second time I think he made an apology and as I say, committed to address this issue in question, and took full responsibility for that. And so I'm not quite sure what else in those circumstances he could have done.”

'Standards in public life matter'

With some Conservative MPs waiting until the full report and police investigation conclude, the allegations continue to cause problems for Boris Johnson.

Today he lost the support of two more Tory MPs following new reports of his own presence at one of the gatherings that police are investigating.

Former minister Tobias Ellwood said it is “just horrible” for Tory MPs to have to defend the situation to the public, and confirmed he will be submitting a formal letter stating he has no confidence in Mr Johnson.

Meanwhile, the Totness MP Anthony Mangnall, who is a former adviser to Alun Cairns when he was Welsh Secretary.

He wrote on Twitter that “Standards in public life matter. At this time I can no longer support the PM. His actions and mistruths are overshadowing the extraordinary work of so many excellent ministers and colleagues. I have submitted a letter of no confidence.”