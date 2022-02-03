TV presenter Gabby Logan, whose brother died suddenly aged 15 due to an underlying heart condition, has said screening for young sports players would help other families avoid a similar heartache.

Ms Logan, 48, was 19 when her younger sibling Daniel collapsed while playing football with their father Terry Yorath, the former professional Welsh footballer.

It was later found that Daniel, who had been signed to play for Leeds United just before his death, had undiagnosed hypertrophic cardiomyopathy - a heart disease which affects the heart's ability to pump blood around the body.

Welsh footballer Terry Yorath playing football with his son Daniel. Credit: PA Images

Ms Logan told BBC Wales Live: "He was playing football in the garden with my dad and he fell over.

"My dad thought he just was messing about and went over and rolled him over, and he basically died on the spot - and had no previous indications whatsoever that there were any health problems at all with him.

"It's like a sledgehammer coming down and sending everybody off in different directions, because it's such a catastrophic thing to happen, and no warning - and everybody responds differently."

Ms Logan said she believes heart screening would be beneficial for those who play sport regularly.

"It would be something that would help families to not have to go through what we've gone through," she added.

TV presenter Gabby Logan. Credit: PA Images

She said her parents' marriage did not survive after the sudden loss, which she said led to "fallout" on the rest of her family.

Her father Terry, who formerly played for Leeds United and was the Wales football manager, and mother Christine have campaigned to raise awareness and money for children's heart charities over the years.

Ms Logan has hosted shows covering many of the world's biggest sporting events, from the World Cup to the Olympics, and was recently made an MBE for services to sports broadcasting and for the promotion of women in sport.

She has two 16-year-old children, daughter Lois and son Reuben, with her husband, former Scottish rugby union player Kenny Logan.