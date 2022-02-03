Play video

Report by Mike Griffiths

Live music has returned with a bang in Wales in the form of Independent Venue Week, a 7-day celebration of music venues across the UK.

On Friday, 28th January, Wales moved to alert level zero, meaning gigs were finally able to resume since fresh restrictions were imposed back in December 2021.

Cardiff-based artist Mace the Great, who's the Welsh ambassador for Independent Venue Week 2022, will tonight perform at his first ever headline show at Clwb Ifor Bach. After releasing his EP, My Side of the Bridge, in March 2021, he has had limited opportunities to perform his new music ever since.

“In the pandemic, I didn't think "I'm going to do this, this and that", I just thought, I can't leave the house, I may as well try and write music,” Mace told ITV Wales News.

“And then when restrictions calmed down a bit, I shot videos for the music I wrote. I decided to release an EP, My Side of the Bridge, in March 2021.

It's due to put me on stages at South by Southwest in Texas,” he added.

South by Southwest in Austin, Texas is one of the world’s most important showcases for new music. The event’s British Music Embassy will host a hand-picked group of “breakout UK music stars.”

Rising star Mace the Great is known for celebrating Cardiff through his music. Credit: ITV Wales

But Mace credits his inspiration to somewhere closer to home.

“You know, the way I talk, stuff I've seen when I was brought up, a big part of it is being from round here in Cardiff.

And it's always the independent venues who are open to that conversation, of being able to do it for us.

Not only for the consumer, but if we get to go to a good show with a local act, it builds a community in the music scene as well.”

Another fellow Welsh act joining Mace the Great in Texas will be Swansea band Bandicoot, who say that the opportunities created by local, independent venues are “vital” to nurture the performers of the future.

Mace the Great will take the stage at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas this March. Credit: ITV Wales

But independent venues have had their fair share of difficulties throughout the pandemic, and many have fought to simply stay open.Ed Townend, Technical Manager at The Moon, said: “The last couple of years - it's been a really difficult challenge. We've definitely had to explore what it means to be a music venue.

When something is taken away, you realise how crucial it is, and how effective it is for helping people out, having that community experience," he added

I've definitely had my fair share of worry about coming back and returning to the live scene, but it's also euphoric at the same time."