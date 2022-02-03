Play video

Live interview by ITV Wales reporter Rob Shelley

A Wrexham landlady who is celebrating over six decades of pulling pints says she has no intentions of calling time on her job just yet.

Jean Williams, 74, who pulled her first pint at the age of 14, currently works at The Griffin Inn in the village of Gresford.

She has worked there for almost 49 years and puts her longevity in the job down to liking the role.

"You've got to enjoy your job," she said.

"That's the main ingredient - enjoying whatever you're doing is the main thing, isn't it."

As well as serving drinks, Jean also provides the pub entertainment, playing the piano for her punters.

She joked: "I provide [music] when they want it - but they don't always want it!"

