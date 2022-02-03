With the countdown well and truly on to the start of the Six Nations Rugby Championship, the teamwork of three Welsh Public Service Broadcasters - BBC Cymru Wales, ITV Cymru Wales and S4C - means Welsh rugby fans will continue to enjoy widespread free-to-air coverage of the Six Nations Championships over the next four years.

Once again, the BBC, ITV and S4C have secured the rights to one of rugby’s greatest championships. Under the agreement, which starts in 2022 and ends after the 2025 Championships, the BBC will broadcast all of Wales’ home matches as Wayne Pivac’s men prepare to take on Scotland, France and Italy at the Principality Stadium. The BBC also have the rights to broadcast all home games for Scotland, with ITV showing all of England, Ireland, Italy and France home matches on English language television and S4C broadcasting all Wales matches in Welsh.

The partnership is very much welcomed by BBC Wales’ Director of Content and Services, Rhuanedd Richards, who says: "I know how important watching the Six Nations Championship on free-to-air TV is to households across the nation. It has been an annual highlight for my family since childhood, and I’m sure that’s true of the 1.8 million who turned on their TV sets to watch the games shown on BBC One Wales last year too. It holds a special place in the hearts of the Welsh public and that’s why it was vital that it was kept on free-to-air TV.

"I’m delighted that our unique partnership with ITV and S4C ensures that these matches will continue to attract huge audiences and will bring our nation together again.”

Phil Henfrey, Head of News and Programmes for ITV Cymru Wales, says: "ITV is delighted to be playing its part in ensuring free-to-air coverage of such an important tournament to millions of people across the UK. We are committed to ensuring that our content on-screen reflects the lives of our viewers, and here in Wales, the Six Nations is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar.

"We’re pleased to be working in partnership with the BBC and S4C, and this deal highlights the important role that Public Service Media plays in bringing people together. There is an urgent need for the UK Government to reform and update outdated legislation to ensure that PSMs can continue to compete and thrive in an ever growing online and global market.”

S4C will show coverage of all Men’s Six Nations matches on Clwb Rygbi Rhyngwladol, following a unique agreement with both broadcasters, further solidifying the partnerships between the Welsh broadcasters.

Sian Doyle, S4C Chief Executive, says: "I am excited that at S4C we are showing all of Wales’ Guinness Six Nations Championship games live this year and they of course will be available on S4C Clic. It's a privilege to offer our audiences the highest quality Welsh language provision hosted by Sarra Elgan and be a prominent part of the championship. We know that our audience love our Clwb Rygbi Rhyngwladol as it provides such high-quality reaction and analysis with prominent experts like Ken Owens, Nigel Owens and the captain of Wales, Siwan Lillicrap.

"We are thrilled to support our national rugby teams at all levels and provide that unique Welsh perspective to rugby fans in Wales."

The BBC will broadcast all 15 matches of the Women’s Six Nations and will showcase rugby’s emerging talent with coverage of the Men’s Under-20s.

Match commentary will be available for all of the men’s games on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, with Wales Women's Six Nations match commentary on BBC Radio Wales.

Television coverage:

Ireland v Wales Saturday, 5 February KO 2.15pm – ITV Wales

Wales v Scotland, Saturday, 12 February KO 2.15pm – BBC One Wales

England v Wales, Saturday, 26 February KO 4.45pm – ITV Wales

Wales v France, Friday, 11 March KO 8pm – BBC One Wales

Wales v Italy, Saturday, 19 March KO 2.15pm – BBC One Wales

All Wales Men’s matches will be broadcast in Welsh on Clwb Rygbi Rhyngwladol on S4C.

S4C will also show two of Wales' matches in the 2022 Women's Six Nations and three in the 2022 Under-20s Six Nations on the red button.