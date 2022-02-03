Two women have been hospitalised after armed police were called to a reported dog attack in Newport.

Officers from Gwent Police attended the scene in Lliswerry shortly before 5pm on Wednesday after a dog was said to have attacked the two women inside a property.

Police said both women sustained non-life threatening injuries to their legs and feet, and are in a stable condition.

The dog has been taken to a kennel while an investigation is carried out.

Gwent Police superintendent Vikki Townsend said: "We were called to a property in Lliswerry, Newport, at around 4.50pm on Wednesday, February 2, following reports of a dog attack inside the property.

"Armed officers attended to ensure the safety of members of the public.

"Two females sustained injuries and are currently in hospital.

"The dog has been taken to a local kennels while officers remain in the area as they carry out their investigations.

"South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance. The public are thanked for their cooperation."

One eyewitness reported seeing a fire engine and "numerous police" in the Somerton Park area at around 6.30pm.

Newport councillor Allan Morris, who represents the Lliswerry ward, said: "I'd urge people not to overreact. The police are dealing with the situation. I wish those concerned [in this incident] well."