Dydd Miwsig Cymru - Welsh Language Music Day - is an annual celebration of a host of genres of music performed in Welsh.

Singer/songwriter Mali Hâf has written 'Mamiaith' (Mother Tongue) to mark the day.

The song is performed with four other artists, part of all-female collaborative project in which Mali is the only one to have previously created music in the Welsh language.

"To be doing what I'm doing now... I feel like I'm part of something bigger. I feel like I'm a Welsh artist at the right time" says Mali.

"I've had people use my songs in their Welsh learning class. If they already liked my song as a sound... that's amazing. But to go into the lyrics as well... they loved the language".

"Welsh language artists will be the first to tell you that singing in Welsh is not a genre and is not a category" says DJ and broadcaster Huw Stephens.

"They might also sing in English. There's electronica, R&B, rap and but there's also bands and folk artists and jazz used in the Welsh language.

"A day like this brings everyone together and reminds us that Welsh belongs to everyone and is being used every day by fantastic musicians"

Musician Kizzy Crawford performs her latest song 'Dal yn Dynn' on Wales at Six

At Ysgol Treganna in Cardiff, they've enjoyed virtual question-and-answer sessions with artists like Al Lewis and Swnami.

They've even written and recorded their own song to celebrate the day.

"Dydd Miwsig Cymru is really important for showing that Welsh isn't just a language that we use at school" says Year Six teacher Branwen Parry.

"They can look up to these role models that we've seen today. And they can see that Welsh is a living language, a creative language, and something that they can go on to use throughout their lives and throughout their careers."

