Man in Caerphilly hit across the head with a bottle in broad daylight

A man was allegedly hit across the head with a bottle in broad daylight in Caerphilly.

Gwent Police is investigating a report of affray in Cardiff Road, Caerphilly, at around 2.30pm on Monday January 10.

A man – described as white, of slim to medium build, around 5’ 7” tall, aged between 30 and 40 with short brown hair – reportedly hit another man to the head with a bottle near to the Malcolm Uphill pub.

The victim sustained a minor wound to the back of his head, and he was advised to attend hospital as a precaution.

A man reportedly hit another man to the head with a bottle near to the Malcolm Uphill pub. Credit: Google Maps

Officers released a picture of a man they would like to speak to as he could provide information that may assist police enquiries.

Gwent Police said in a statement: "We’re asking anyone with information, including those with CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch with us.

"Any witnesses can call 101 or send us a direct message, quoting log reference 2200009865, with details. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."