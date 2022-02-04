Man in Caerphilly hit across the head with a bottle in broad daylight

Officers released a picture of a man they would like to speak to as he could provide information that may assist police enquiries. Credit: Gwent Police

A man was allegedly hit across the head with a bottle in broad daylight in Caerphilly.

Gwent Police is investigating a report of affray in Cardiff Road, Caerphilly, at around 2.30pm on Monday January 10.

A man – described as white, of slim to medium build, around 5’ 7” tall, aged between 30 and 40 with short brown hair – reportedly hit another man to the head with a bottle near to the Malcolm Uphill pub.

The victim sustained a minor wound to the back of his head, and he was advised to attend hospital as a precaution.

A man reportedly hit another man to the head with a bottle near to the Malcolm Uphill pub. Credit: Google Maps

Officers released a picture of a man they would like to speak to as he could provide information that may assist police enquiries.

Gwent Police said in a statement: "We’re asking anyone with information, including those with CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch with us.

"Any witnesses can call 101 or send us a direct message, quoting log reference 2200009865, with details. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Arrest after posters with 'glass and pins' stuck behind them found across city
Unlicensed breeder from Caerphilly jailed for mutilating dogs' ears
Heavy police presence outside five-star Cardiff hotel after man found injured