Wales say Scotland game is a 'must win' after Ireland Six Nations defeat

Report by Gwennan Campbell

Guinness Six Nations champions Wales began their title defence against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday as the tournament welcomed its first crowd since March 2020.

Coronavirus restrictions meant that last season’s competition took place behind closed doors, but the Aviva Stadium was packed to its 51,700 capacity for an eagerly-awaited Six Nations opener.

Connacht’s Australia-born wing Mack Hansen made his Ireland debut, while fly-half Dan Biggar captained Wales for the first time in an injured Alun Wyn Jones’ absence and Josh Adams featured at centre after 35 previous starts as a wing.

But there was a late change among the Wales replacements, with Cardiff lock Seb Davies ruled out due to a back spasm and Dragons forward Ben Carter called up.

The excitement was building for Wales' first game of the tournament but the excitement didn't last long as Ireland crossed the try line within just two minutes of the starting whistle.

Josh Adams was given a yellow card by referee Jaco Peyper following a reckless shoulder-led challenge on Johnny Sexton. Credit: PA

Wales played a promising ten minutes of rugby, but struggled to get through the Irish defence.

Pivac's team were dealt another blow as Josh Adams was given a yellow card by referee Jaco Peyper following a reckless shoulder-led challenge on Johnny Sexton.

Ireland made the most of their one man advantage and managed to score a further two tries, giving them a bonus point.

Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake made his first appearance for his country, winning his first cap for Wales.

It wasn't plain sailing for Ireland as Johnny Sexton missed three out of six conversions.

Flanker Taine Basham scored a consolation try for Wales with five minutes left, converted by Callum Sheedy, but the damage had long been done as Ireland posted a 29-7 victory.

Captain Dan Biggar admitted that it was a difficult day for his side.

He said: “We didn’t get much right, credit to Ireland they played really well, they played the conditions well, strangled us, physically dominated us and they were good value for their win today.

“It’ll be tough watching back on Monday because the big thing we focused on all week was physicality and matching that from Ireland and we didn’t quite get it right if I’m honest.

“Ireland just dominated that area and it became too difficult for us to get on the front foot.”

Dan Biggar lead his team for the first time

Wales will be keen to pick themselves up before they take on Scotland at home at the Principality Stadium on Saturday January 12th.

Biggar added: “We know we haven’t got long to get it right ahead of a massive game next week in Cardiff.

“If we’ve got any aspirations of keeping hold of this trophy then it’s a must win next week.

“Obviously home advantage is key and that’s a big advantage for Ireland today, we’re hoping we can use that next week and put in a better show.

“We’ll have some honest feedback and honest reviews in the week and we need to find a bit more of an edge to us, we didn’t quite find that today for some reason and we need to look into why.”