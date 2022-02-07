Port Talbot's Banksy mural is to be removed and taken to a secure location after locals were saddened to see the artwork's "story end".

Season’s Greetings, which shows child playing in the falling ash and smoke from a fire in a skip appeared on a garage in Taibach, Port Talbot, in December, 2018.

It was bought by art dealer John Brandler, who agreed to keep the piece in the south Wales town for three years, and the Welsh Government later paid to have it moved to a local shop so it could be viewed by the public.

When it was announced that the well-loved piece was being moved over the border to England, some people in the Welsh town said they were sad they didn't get to "see the story of the artwork end."

Kevin Gregory, a security guard employed to protect the Banksy when it first arrived, said:

"It was here for a reason - because of the pollution coming out of the steelworks,"

"And for that to disappear out of Port Talbot... "

On Tuesday, it will be transported to a temporary storage facility, before being loaned to a cultural institution which will put it on display to the public, while its long-term future is secured.

Mr Brandler said: “Since Season’s Greetings appeared three years ago, fanatics have tried to destroy this amazing piece of art.

“We’re moving it to preserve it for future generations, where it can be seen and enjoyed, but not vandalised.”

The snow is actually created using black dust, a by-product of steel production, from the town’s steelworks, something that fell heavily in the summer of 2018.

Neath Port Talbot Council has said its attempts to keep the work in the town have failed and claimed that were it to stay, they would have to pay Mr Brandler £100,000 a year to loan it from him.

In November 2021, council leader Ted Latham issued a statement to “set the record straight” regarding the impending departure of the Banksy mural.

Cllr Latham said he was informed the work would be moved to an exhibition in Peterborough, adding: “Discussions were held on future arrangements and the potential for the work to remain in Port Talbot, but the council was informed that it would have to meet the costs of its removal and installation into a new venue, to continue to cover the insurance and to pay a fee in the region of £100,000 per year for the loan of the work.

“It has been estimated the cost of removal and relocation to another venue (even without insurance to cover the operation to move it) of Season’s Greetings would be around £50,000.”

There was huge excitement in Port Talbot when the artwork was confirmed as a genuine Banksy piece. Credit: PA Images

Many have called it a “missed opportunity” to revitalise the town, including actor Michael Sheen who grew up in Port Talbot and this month criticised the extraction of art from Wales into England.

The artwork will be removed in one piece after being encased in a specially designed protective shell made by design and build company the Egg Group.