Dramatic video shows the moment an RSPCA rescuer saved a sheep from plunging to its death with just one hand.

Dean Wilkins had abseiled 30 metres down a cliff on the Great Orme, north Wales, to reach the ewe who was trapped on a narrow ledge, just inches wide.

The Herdwick sheep went to jump and would have plunged to her death, but Dean managed to saved her by grabbing hold of her with one hand until help arrived from his colleague, Mike Pugh.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA chief inspectorate officer, said: “There is no doubt that Dean’s quick reactions and strength saved the life of this sheep. She would have plunged down the cliff if he hadn’t managed to grab hold of her and hang on until his colleague arrived.

“I’m incredibly proud of Dean and Mike, they are a great example of our rescue team who will go to great lengths to save animals.”

The ewe was perched precariously on a ledge that was only a few inches wide. Credit: RSPCA

The sheep is thought to have become stuck after she was chased over the headland by a dog.

Similar incidents involving sheep were reported last month in Derbyshire, and the RSPCA is appealing to pet owners to ensure their dogs are always on a lead when around livestock.

'I do remember thinking that I couldn’t hold on for much longer'

Dean said: “Given the narrow ledge the ewe was on, we approached extremely cautiously so as not to spook her, but seconds after I had got hold of her she jumped and I suddenly found myself clinging onto her woolly coat with one hand.

“Everything just happened really fast, although I do remember thinking that I couldn’t hold on for much longer and was super relieved when Mike got down to help."

The rescuers abseiled the rest of the way down where they reunited the ewe with her farmer. Credit: RSPCA

Mike added: “Once Dean had got hold of her and she became airborne, the pressure was then on me to get to them as quickly as possible.

"This resulted in me unceremoniously dangling upside down in mid air with the sheep on top of me. I recall saying to him with a big grin, Dean, you can let go now, you’re a hero!”

After managing to safely contain the ewe, Dean and Mike managed to abseil down to the ground where the relieved owner of the sheep was waiting.

After a check up by the farmer, the ewe was reunited, unharmed, with the rest of her flock.