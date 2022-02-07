A four-year-old girl has died and a three-year-old boy remains in a critical condition following a crash on the M4 near Newport on Saturday.

A woman has also been taken to hospital where she is said to be in a stable condition.

Gwent Police said a 41-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The man is due before Newport Magistrates Court on Monday (February 7).

Police said the crash occurred on the M4 westbound between junctions 28 and 29 at around 1.45pm on Saturday (February 5) and involved a car and a van.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage, is urged to get in touch with the police.