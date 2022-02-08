A man accused of killing a young dad in Newport has told a court that pictures taken of him with a large knife were not "boasting".

Joseph Jeremy, 18, is one of five people accused of killing 26-year-old Ryan O'Connor last year.

Mr O'Connor, a 26-year-old father, was found unresponsive on Balfe Road in Alway just after 9pm on June 10. He had suffered stab wounds and was later pronounced dead.

Mr Jeremy, Lewis Aquilina, Elliott Fiteni, Kyle Rasis and Ethan Strickland are all on trial charged with murder, manslaughter and robbery.

The jury was shown pictures and video of Mr Jeremy carrying a large knife.

Giving evidence in Cardiff Crown Court today (February 8), Mr Jeremy was cross-examined by Martin Heslop QC for Lewis Aquilina.

Mr Jeremy denied "boasting" or being "proud" of having knives and said he was "just chilling" when a photo of him on a sofa with a knife was taken - and there was "no point" to it.

Jeremy, who was 17 at the time of the alleged offences, can be named as the trial judge lifted a restriction preventing the publication of the youth defendant’s name.

When asked about the knives he ordered, Jeremy told the court one of them was for him, the other was for Mr Rasis and the machete was for “all of us”.

The court heard Mr Jeremy say he only carried a knife when he needed "to protect himself".

The jury also heard a phone conversation Mr Jeremy had with a man, during which Jeremy said he "didn't give a toss" about Mr O'Connor.

Mr Jeremy said he carried knifes "for protection" Credit: Gwent Police

However, Mr Jeremy told the court today he "wasn't thinking straight" when he made those comments, and now feels "sad for him".

Mr Jeremy admitted he "usually" carried knives "as a matter of course" - asked why, he replied: “Protection, only if someone pulls one out on me.”

Mr Jeremy, who was 17 at the time of the attack, told the court yesterday that he and the other defendants were driven from Cardiff to Newport by Mr Aquilina, 20, on the evening in question.

Three of them - Joseph, 18-year-old Rasis, and Ethan Strickland, who was 19 - were carrying knives and all five men were wearing balaclavas, the court heard.

Mr Jeremy claimed he didn't get out of the car when Mr O'Connor was attacked and didn't see what happened.

All five men deny manslaughter, murder and robbery - the trial continues.