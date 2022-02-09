Play video

Watch the video report by ITV Wales journalist Mike Griffifths

There are hopes that new, energy efficient homes that undergo a different method of construction to traditional housebuilding could be the eco-friendly answer to Wales' social housing crisis.

The two-bedroom properties, known as modular homes, are built in a separate area from their intended destination before being delivered and lowered into position.

Nine of the properties have been lowered on to a site at Crofts Street, Plasnewydd. They are to be given to people on social housing waiting lists and those most in need.

Cardiff Council has been working in partnership with Wates Residential, a privately-owned construction and property service firm, to develop the homes.

It is the first time in Cardiff modular homes have been built for families using an offsite method of construction.

Cardiff Council said the new homes would be 90% more energy efficient than standard homes that are built to current Building Regulations.

The homes have solar panels on their roofs and electric heating elements, meaning they will not be required to connect to the mains gas service.

The modular homes are said to be 90% more energy efficient than standard homes built to current Building Regulations Credit: Lyndon Jones, courtesy of Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (RSHP)

That, the council says, will have the added benefit of helping families cut down on household energy bills.

Cllr Lynda Thorne, cabinet member for housing and communities at Cardiff Council, said: "Increasing the availability of affordable housing for people in Cardiff is a high priority for the Council.

"But we also want to make sure that the new homes we are delivering are good quality properties that are as ‘green’ as they possibly can be for the benefits of our tenants by reducing fuel poverty and the benefit of our wider population, because it's the right, sustainable thing to do."

"Right across our housing development programme, we are working on getting as close to zero carbon as we can with innovative construction methods and technologies that surpass current building regulations, minimise environmental impact and reduce ongoing running costs for tenants."