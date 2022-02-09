Police were called to an incident at a school in Colwyn Bay after reports of a pupil carrying a knife.

North Wales Police officers attended Ysgol Bryn Elian on Wednesday afternoon (February 9) where they found a knife and removed it.

The force did not say whether anyone had been arrested in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "At just before 2.10pm, we received a reports of a pupil being in possession of a knife at Ysgol Bryn Elian, Old Colwyn.

"Officers attended, and after a search was conducted, a knife was found and removed from the premises. Our enquiries are still ongoing."

A spokesperson for Conwy County Borough Council said: "We are aware of an incident at Ysgol Bryn Elian this afternoon.

"The incident has been reported to North Wales Police, who has visited Bryn Elian. The Local Authority is working closely with the school on the matter."