Hundreds of Wrexham AFC fans have been treated to a drink on the club's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to mark one year since buying the club.

The celebrity duo said they put 365 drinks behind the bar at the Turf pub, a favourite of many Wrexham fans, to thank them for their "love and adoration" for the club.

The pair said: "The love and adoration for Wrexham FC - its unlike anything we've ever seen."Have one on us" - they added.

Wayne Jones, owner of the Turf, announced the free fan drinks by tweeting a picture of the flyer signed by Reynolds and McElhenney.Wrexham AFC also posted the picture and wrote: "Celebrate at The Turf Hotel."

Reynolds and McElhenney said the drinks gesture was to thank fans for their "love and adoration" for the football club Credit: PA Images

News of Reynolds and McElhenney's takeover bid first emerged in September 2020, with the pair later saying they wanted to make Wrexham "a global force".

The takeover then became official in February last year.

At the time, the pair said their priorities for the club were to return the team to the English Football League "in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham."