Woman's body discovered in the River Taff in Cardiff

Police say the body of a woman has been found in the River Taff in Cardiff.

Emergency services were seen at Coldstream Terrace, next to the river in the city centre.

South Wales Police said on Facebook that the woman's body was found at around 7.30am on Wednesday (February 9).

The force said there were no suspicious circumstances and added that the woman's next of kin has been informed.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm the sudden death of a woman whose body was found in the River Taff, Cardiff, at around 7.30am this morning.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and next of kin has been informed."