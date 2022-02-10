Covid passes are to be scrapped and the requirement to wear face coverings in all public places will soon be removed, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

From Friday 18 February, Covid passes will no longer be needed for entry into indoor or outdoor events and venues including nightclubs, cinemas, theatres and concert halls.

However, events and venues will be able to continue to request Covid passes if they choose to do so.

From Monday 28 February, the requirement to wear face coverings will be removed for most public places with the exception of shops, public transport and in health and care settings.

The Welsh Government said that, if the public health situation continues to improve, the legal requirement to wear face coverings in those remaining settings could be lifted by the end of March.

From Friday 18 February Covid Passes will no longer be required to enter nightclubs Credit: PA Images

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "With increasing numbers of people vaccinated and boosted and thanks to the hard work and efforts of everyone across Wales, we are confident that coronavirus rates are falling and we can look forward to brighter times ahead.

"We can start to gradually and carefully remove some of the remaining protections we have in place at alert level zero. But we are not removing all the measures at once because the pandemic is not over yet.

"To keep Wales safe we need to remain cautious and do everything we can to reassure those who feel most at risk.

"We will keep some important protections in place, including face coverings in health and social care settings, on public transport and in all shops.

"We will also keep self-isolation rules in place.

"Next month, we will publish a plan setting out how we will move beyond alert level zero and the emergency footing on which we have been operating for nearly two years.

"This will help us all to make some plans for the future."

Schools will return to making their own decisions around Covid restrictions from February 28 Credit: PA Images

Also on Monday 28 February schools will return to using a local decision framework, meaning rules could vary from one area to another.

Meanwhile from February 11 guidance will be updated to make it clear adults can remove face coverings when they are interacting with babies and small children at baby and toddler groups.

International Covid pass rules are to remain in force, with the Welsh Government advising travellers to check the rules of the country they are going to.

The Welsh Conservatives called for the Welsh Government to provide a date for the removal of all Covid laws, including the need to isolate Credit: PA Images

Self-isolation rules in Wales will remain unchanged, meaning anyone who tests positive with Covid-19 will still have to stay at home for five days and complete two negative lateral flow tests on days five and six.

The next review of the coronavirus regulations is scheduled to take place on March 3.

The Welsh Conservatives called on the Government to offer a date of when it intends to remove all remaining Covid laws, including the need to isolate.

Andrew RT Davies, Welsh Conservative leader, said: "Thanks to the excellent vaccination programme and everyone's hard work, the trend of infections, hospitalisations, and deaths is downwards, a positive progression that shows the diminishing threat of the pandemic.

"Given these positive developments and the success of the vaccination campaign, this must mean that our freedoms in Wales are returned in full without delay.

"Vaccine passports, facemasks in schools, and all remaining business restrictions should be scrapped tomorrow.

"The First Minister should also provide a date for the removal of all Covid laws, including the mandatory need to isolate.

"It's also imperative the Labour Government in Cardiff Bay ensures the NHS recognises this return to normal, with staff being redeployed from the booster rollout back to frontline services, but with plans drawn up for an orderly and regularised future vaccination programme.

"As we look to the future, we must emphasise the role of self-responsibility when it comes to measures against Covid and ensure we build back better our NHS, economy, and schools.

"The First Minister should also end his blocking of an independent, Wales-specific inquiry to ensure all those who suffered due to lockdowns or the virus get the answers they deserve."

This week it was announced that in England all remaining Covid restrictions could be lifted a full month earlier than originally planned, provided the public health situation continues to improve.

Read more: