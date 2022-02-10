A former Cardiff City footballer who is accused of stabbing a man in the back has denied carrying a knife at the time of the incident.

Ibrahim Meite, 25, who also played for League Two side Crawley Town, allegedly stabbed Rio Amos, 24, in Putney, south London, on the morning of September 12 2019.

Kingston Crown Court heard how Amos is said to have then produced a bigger blade and stabbed Meite in return, after he fell over while fleeing the scene.

The footballer told the court on Wednesday February 9 that he never had a knife and only intended to punch Amos to "wind him".

Meite, of Roehampton in London, denies wounding with intent, an alternative charge of unlawful wounding, and possession of a knife. Amos also denies wounding with intent and an alternative charge of unlawful wounding.

Both Amos and Meite were treated at St George's Hospital in Tooting, London, following the incident. Credit: PA Images

Meite claimed he had come across Amos by chance when driving with another man, Leon Hughes, 33, and wanted to "clear the air" after "a dispute" involving a girl in a nightclub. He said this disagreement at the club had ended in "pushing and shoving".

It is alleged that Meite and Hughes then got out of their vehicle and walked over to Amos, with Meite striking him moments later.

Meite told the court: "I did not have a knife or blade - 100%. I'm certain of that.

"I had my car keys in my hand and I had nothing sharp."

When asked about a wound to Amos' back, he added: "When I hit him I felt something very hard, he has already pleaded guilty to having multiple knives that day."

The court heard how Amos was carrying two blades for protection, after being told people were out to get him. However, Amos added he did not know why people would be targeting him and denied having an argument in a nightclub.

He told the jury: "I heard that there were people looking for me, since I heard they were looking for me that's the only time I was carrying a knife with me."

He claimed he pulled one of the knives from his waistband after he was stabbed in the back and saw a knife in Meite's hand. He also explained that he chased and stabbed Meite out of self defence, because he thought he was still under threat from another attack from the footballer.

During the incident Meite sustained four wounds, including one to his chest, his wrist, his thumb, and thigh. Both he and Amos were treated at St George's Hospital at the time.

Hughes, who was with Meite during the alleged incident, is accused of helping the footballer carry out an attack. Like Meite, Hughes also denies wounding with intent, an alternative charge of unlawful wounding, and possession of a knife.

Hughes further denies two charges of perverting the course of justice over allegations he moved Meite's car, disposed of the knife and gave a false account to police.

The trial continues.