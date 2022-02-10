First Minister Mark Drakeford tests positive for Covid

First Minister Mark Drakeford is in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

Mr Drakeford was due to lead a press conference on Friday afternoon (February 11) following a review of Covid restrictions in Wales.

It has been announced that economy minister Vaughan Gething will now front the briefing.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The First Minister of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus after taking a PCR test. He is self-isolating and working remotely”.

Wales moved to alert level zero in January. Credit: PA Images

Wales moved to Covid alert level zero on January 28, relaxing alert level two measures which had been in place since Boxing Day.

Under alert level zero, face covering and isolation rules remain in place in Wales, and Covid passes are required to enter large events, theatres, cinemas, nightclubs and concert halls.

Ministers have been discussing whether to keep these remaining restrictions in place, with the outcome of those discussions expected to be announced on Friday.

In England, the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive could soon end. Credit: PA Images

Over the border in England, all coronavirus restrictions, including the requirement to self-isolate following a positive test, could be lifted a full month sooner than planned, the prime minister has said.

Covid restrictions had been due to expire on March 24, but Boris Johnson told MPs he expects they can end a month sooner if the data continues to be encouraging.

It means in just over two weeks, England could return to levels of freedom enjoyed before the pandemic, for the first time since restrictions were brought in almost two years ago.

Elsewhere, Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating.

A statement from Clarence House said the Prince of Wales will be "deeply disappointed" that he cannot attend scheduled events.