Wayne Pivac has made four changes to his Wales side to face Scotland on Saturday (February 12).

The Welsh coaching team had said earlier this week that Wales need to be more physical after they were dismantled by Ireland in Dublin last weekend.

It appears that is the thinking behind the changes in the forwards with Jack Morgan and Ross Moriarty returning to Wales back row in place of Ellis Jenkins and Aaron Wainwright.

Moriarty has proved his fitness after returning from injury with an outing for the Dragons before coming on as a substitute in the second half against Ireland.

Morgan's performances for the Ospreys this season have been widely praised, with the 22-year-old's defensive work a stand out in the United Rugby Championship.

It means the only player remaining in the back row from last weekend is Taine Basham who was one of very few players in a red shirt to put in a stand out performance in Dublin.

Wales were second best throughout their Six Nations opener against Ireland Credit: PA

There are also changes in the backline, with Owen Watkin coming into the centre to end the experiment of starting Josh Adams in the thirteen shirt.

There's no place for Adams in the matchday 23 with Alex Cuthbert starting on the wing.

Announcing his side, Wayne Pivac said: "With Ross Moriarty now having had more training and game time under his belt we think he’s the right guy to start.

"Jac Morgan comes in for his debut. He’s someone that’s really impressed us in training. He’s worked very, very hard, he gives us a lot of physicality and he’s very good over the ball.

"We expect Scotland to come down full of confidence. They’ve started with a good win. Across the board they are very competitive and committed side that throws everything at every play.

"We know that’s going to be tough work for us and a big challenge that we’re looking forward to and are up for."

Scotland come to Cardiff buoyant after their victory over England Credit: PA

Meanwhile, Scotland have named their team with five changes to the side that beat England to retain the Calculla Cup on Saturday.

It's all change in the front from with Pierre Schoeman, Stuart McInally and WP Nel starting, while Sam Skinner and Sione Tuipolotu are also named by Gregor Townsend.

Wales XV to play Scotland (Saturday, February 12): Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Adam beard, Taine Basham, Jac Morgan, Ross Moriarty; Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar (C), Louis Rees Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Alex Cuthbert, Liam Williams.

Scotland XV: Pierre Schoeman, Stuart McInally, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner, Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson; Ali Price, Finn Russell, Duhan van der Merwe, Sione Tuipolotu, Chris Harris, Darcy Graham, Stuart Hogg (C).