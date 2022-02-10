Rowan's son Osian Wyn was just 20-months-old when his dad died.

A "devoted" dad died after he lost control of his car in extreme weather while driving home from dropping off Christmas presents to friends and family.

Rowan Jones, 22, was driving near the Railway Cottages on the A4244 at Felin Hen near Bangor, at around 9.30pm on December 18, 2020, when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

The inquest into Mr Jones' death, held in Caernarfon, heard how Mr Jones, a sales assistant at Morrisons in Bangor, sustained multiple injuries in the crash, including extensive injuries to his head and a fractured liver.

During the hearing, forensic collision investigator for North Wales Police, William Gordon Seynor told the court how it had been raining heavily at the time of the collision, with several witnesses having described the weather conditions as "extremely wet" and with visibility being "horrendous".

Mr Jones, from Bangor, who had previously worked as a chef and as a barista, was on his way home to his son, Osian Wyn, who was 20-months-old at the time, and his partner of six years, Sophie April Rees Williams, and their five dogs.

In a statement read out during the inquest, Miss Williams described Mr Jones as a "loving father" who was "devoted" to their "perfect, crazy madhouse".

Rowan Jones, 22, was driving near the Railway Cottages on the A4244 when he was involved in a crash. Credit: Media Wales

Miss Williams said: "It was the best day of his life when Osian was born.

"He was the person who held the family together with his love of cooking and entertaining, which will live on in our memories.

"He loved teaching his nephew how to cook and our son how to play the drums. Rowan left an impression on everyone he met and he will be missed so much by so many."

Acting senior coroner Katie Sutherland said: "Rowan had been visiting friends and family to drop off presents after finishing work when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the boundary wall to some cottages.

"Sadly he passed away at the scene. It was been well reported that it was raining heavily at the time but that the road surface itself was in good condition, although there was some standing water.”

Ms Sutherland also confirmed there were no defects with the car and Rowan had no alcohol or drugs in his system.