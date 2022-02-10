A magician has been jailed for 11 years for grooming underage girls.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that party entertainer Jordan Parton, 22, posed as a 15-year-old boy online to persuade girls to take indecent photos in sexual poses.

Parton - who has worked as a professional entertainer - then used the images to threaten his victims with one victim pleading with him not to post images of her on the internet.

Parton was the youngest member of the Cardiff Magic Society at 14, often doing street performances. He has also performed as a juggler and balloon entertainer under the alias Crazy Clown Balloons.

Prosecutor John Ryan said the entertainer had a hidden secret, hoarding up to 1,000 indecent images of young girls who he groomed using Snapchat.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Parton's house was raided by police over an unrelated matter in February 2020 when electronic devices revealed he had filmed the youngsters performing sex acts while threatening to send images to their parents.

Parton, from Newport, admitted causing or inciting girls to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication with girls.

He also pleaded guilty to making category A, category B and category C indecent images of children between September 2019 and January 2020.

Defending Stuart John said: "His parents have been shocked that their son has committed such serious offences.

“He’s immature, even for a 22-year-old man. The defendant was bullied as an adolescent. He does realise the wide-ranging impact on his victims and their families.”

However, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said: “You were recording the sexual abuse as it was taking place.

“You were coercing and threatening young girls to provide you with images.

“Some of your victims were prepared to co-operate with police and provide evidential interviews. Others were too upset or embarrassed to do so.”

Parton has been given an 11 year extended sentence, including an eight-year custodial sentence with an extended term of three years.

He must also register as a sex offender for life.