Man arrested as bomb disposal squad called to residential street in Llanelli

A man has been arrested on suspicion of offences under The Explosive Substances Act after a bomb disposal team was called to a residential street in Llanelli.

Police, fire, ambulance and bomb disposal experts were called to the scene on Alban Road, between James Street and Glanella Road, on Thursday (February 10).

Dyfed Powys Police said a warrant had been executed at an address in the area due to the "possible presence of chemicals at the property."

A bomb disposal team has been in attendance. Credit: Media Wales

The force said a 41-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of offences under The Explosive Substances Act and possession of a suspected prohibited weapon. He currently remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police said: "Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm that a warrant was executed, under The Explosive Substances Act, at an address in the Llanelli area on Thursday, 10th February 2022."A specialist search took place, with the assistance of the ambulance and fire services, due to the possible presence of chemicals at the property."Specialist officers and equipment was used to ensure that there was no risk to neighbouring properties, or members of the public at the time of the warrant or following its completion."A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences under The Explosive Substances Act and possession of a suspected prohibited weapon. He currently remains in police custody."