What the new highway code means for motorists when passing horses on the road

Video report by ITV Wales Rural Affairs Correspondent Hannah Thomas

It's a form of transport that has been around for longer than most, but with the rise of car use, safety has become a major concern for those who ride horses on our roads.

Debbie James of Brynna Taff Ely Bridleways says it is a problem she has experienced more since the start of the pandemic.

"For whatever reason, people are in a rush these days, especially since Covid.

"We had a serious incident on the road in January, where a friend of mine was hospitalised for eight days with a life-threatening injury.

"The prognosis for her horse still isn't good."

The British Horse Society has been notified of multiple fatal collisions in the last twelve months.

In Wales alone, there were over 60 incidents recorded in 2021, six of which resulted in the death of a horse.

The new highway code has changed the speed and distance at which vehicles should pass horses.

It also introduces a risk-based hierarchy of road users, with the most vulnerable taking priority.

It means someone driving will have more responsibility to watch out for people cycling, walking or riding a horse.

Lisa Brown, from South Wales Police Mounted Section, told ITV Wales: "The law has changed from 15 miles per hour to 10 miles per hour for passing horses safely.

"And, motorists should give us a two-meter distance as well."