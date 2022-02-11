Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a 14-year-old boy suffered stab wounds at Gorseinon Bus Station near Swansea.

South Wales Police said they were called to the area on West Street at around 6pm on Thursday 10 February after receiving reports of the incident.

The injured 14-year-old was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff to receive treatment for his stab wounds. Police said he is stable but in a critical condition.

The two arrested boys are aged 14 and 15 respectively.

Police are appealing for witnesses and people with information about the incident to come forward.

A police van and two police cars were spotted parked outside the station and the entrance to the neighbouring park, Argyll Gardens, was taped off. A tent was also erected while police carried out investigations at the scene.

Officers are appealing for information and to trace anyone else who was nearby at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

A Section 60 Notice is now in place in the Gorseinon area. It gives officers on duty the power to to stop and search anyone in the locality. The notice will remain in place until just after 10pm on Friday 11 February.

South Wales Police added that there will be an ongoing police presence in the area.