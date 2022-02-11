All remaining Covid restrictions in Wales could be lifted by the end of March, Vaughan Gething has said.

Speaking at a coronavirus press briefing on Friday (February 11), the Economy Minister indicated that remaining curbs - such as the wearing of face coverings and the need to isolate - could be gone by the end of next month if the public health picture continues to improve.

The Welsh Government has confirmed that some remaining restrictions are to be eased in the coming weeks.

From Friday 18 February, Covid passes will no longer be needed for entry into indoor or outdoor events and venues including nightclubs, cinemas, theatres and concert halls.

And from Monday 28 February, the requirement to wear face coverings will be removed for most public places with the exception of shops, public transport and in health and care settings.

Mr Gething told Friday's press conference: "I can say to anyone and everyone, the measures we are taking are on the back of expert scientific advice and public health advice from our chief medical officer.

"And we'll continue to take that advice as we do look forward to a time when there can be no restrictions in place.

"It is possible that will come at the end of March if the public health position remains positive."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week that all remaining Covid restrictions in England could be lifted a month earlier than planned Credit: PA Images

Earlier on Friday, Mr Gething said that he was "fairly surprised" by the Prime Minister's announcement that self-isolation rules could be scrapped early in England.

Mr Gething told BBC Breakfast that Mr Johnson's statement did not appear to be based on "public health advice".

Boris Johnson has said all remaining Covid-19 restrictions in England could be dropped sooner than planned, including the legal requirement to isolate after a positive coronavirus test. The previous plan had been to end the rule on March 24.

Mr Gething also addressed a question about why the Welsh and UK Governments were not working more closely together to introduce changes to Covid restrictions.

Mr Gething said: "We have always wanted to work alongside all of the other governments.

"When we've had alignment on our rules and timing and content I know it's easier for the public to understand and do the right thing.

"But we can hardly align and work more closely together when we are ambushed by surprise changes."

Boris Johnson has said falling hospitalisations and high levels of immunity, both from vaccination and previous infection in the population, were the reasoning behind his announcement.

Despite saying the public health situation was improving, the Economy Minister cautioned that infection rates remain high with the ONS Coronavirus Infection Survey showing 4% of the population - or around one in 25 people - were infected with the virus in the first week of February.

There have been 246 cases of the more transmissible form of Omicron, BA.2, detected in Wales.

There were a further 18 coronavirus deaths and 1,899 new confirmed cases, Public Health Wales data published on Friday revealed.