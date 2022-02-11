A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman from Caerphilly almost a year-and-a-half ago.

43-year-old Adell Cowan was found dead inside a property in Dol-Yr-Eos at around 12:10am on October 18 2020.

Gwent Police officers arrested a man from the Caerphilly area on suspicion of murder and have confirmed he has now been charged with the offence.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Newport Magistrates Court on Friday 11 February.

Police added that Ms Cowan's family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.