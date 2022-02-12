A three-year-old boy has died in hospital five days after a crash on the M4 near Newport on February 7, family members have said.

The toddler is the second child to have died after the devastating motorway crash.

The collision took place on the M4 westbound carriageway between junctions 28 and 29, near Newport, prompting a huge emergency response and causing the route to be closed for around seven hours.

Earlier this week, the family of a "wonderful" four-year-old girl who died in the crash said they were "lost for words" following her death.

Gracie-Ann Wheaton had been returning from a birthday party when the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash. Credit: Family handout/GoFundMe

Gracie-Ann Wheaton, from Tredegar, had been returning from a birthday party at around 1.45pm on Saturday when the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash with a van.

She was rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) of University Hospital of Wales, also known as the Heath Hospital, in Cardiff, but suffered a cardiac arrest due to the severity of her injuries.

A Ford Transit driver, 41-year-old Martin Newman, of Croeserw, appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with causing death by dangerous driving and two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been remanded into custody pending a hearing at Newport Crown Court on February 21.

More to follow.