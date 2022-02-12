Play video

A police cordon was put in place in Gorseinon.

Three teenagers have been charged by police after a 14-year-old was stabbed outside a bus station in south Wales.

The boy was rushed to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff following the incident on Thursday (February 10).

Emergency services were called to Gorseinon bus station at around 6pm. Three boys, aged 14, 15 and 14, were arrested and remain in custody.

South Wales Police have confirmed they have been charged with assault and will appear at Swansea Magistrates’ Court today (February 12).

One of the 14-year-olds has also been charged with possession of a weapon.

The boy in hospital remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Detective Inspector Patrick Catto said: “I would like to thank the community for their support and those who have engaged with police and provided information to support these charges.

"The carrying of knives on our streets will not be tolerated and those individuals who ignore this will be dealt with robustly and promptly by South Wales Police.

"Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information is urged to please contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence number 2200047710."