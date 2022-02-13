Kieffer Moore set to miss Wales qualifying matches after breaking foot

Striker Kieffer Moore is set to miss Wales' upcoming World Cup qualification play offs after breaking his foot.

Moore, who only joined Bournemouth from Cardiff City in a deadline day switch in January, has been integral to Robert Page's side's qualification campaign so far.

Bournemouth AFC has confirmed the striker is set for surgery on Monday that will rule him out of playing for two months.

Wales take on Austria in a World Cup qualification play off on Thursday, March 24. If they win, they will play one of Scotland or Ukraine the following week.

The 29-year-old has scored eight times in 24 appearances for Wales since making his debut in 2019, including crucial goals in a win over Estonia and a draw with Belgium during the qualification group stage.