A 35-year-old man has died after being hit by a lorry near Tonyrefail.

The incident happened between the Coed Ely roundabout and the Tonyrefail roundabout shortly after 3am on Sunday (February 13).

The 35-year-old pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, police said.

A statement from South Wales Police read: "The collision involved a heavy goods vehicle, which was travelling northbound, and a male pedestrian.

"The 35 year-old male, from the Pentre area, was declared deceased at the scene.

"Collision investigation officers remain at the scene and the road is likely to remain closed in both directions for some time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes."

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed or has dash-cam footage to contact South Wales Police.