A teenager accused of having bomb-making instructions and belonging to a banned white supremacist group is expected to go on trial in the summer.

Luca Benincasa, from Cardiff, is charged with membership of far-right organisation The Feuerkrieg Division (FKD) on February 1.

The 19-year-old also faces four counts of possessing information likely to be of use to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The documents allegedly include instructions on how to make explosive devices.

The case is being heard at the Old Bailey. Credit: PA

The defendant was charged following searches of his parents’ homes in Cardiff.

On Monday, he appeared in the dock of the Old Bailey for a hearing before Mr Justice Sweeney.

He spoke only to confirm his identity before the senior judge set a timetable for the case.

A plea hearing will take place on June 10, with a provisional trial on August 30 at Winchester Crown Court.

Benincasa, who has two addresses in Cardiff – Carisbrooke Way and The Philog – was remanded into custody.

The FKD was proscribed in July 2020 and is said to promote violence and mass murder in the pursuit of a race war.

Benincasa is the first person to be charged with its membership.