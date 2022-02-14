Cardiff teen Luca Benincasa charged with being member of 'race war' terror group
A teenager accused of having bomb-making instructions and belonging to a banned white supremacist group is expected to go on trial in the summer.
Luca Benincasa, from Cardiff, is charged with membership of far-right organisation The Feuerkrieg Division (FKD) on February 1.
The 19-year-old also faces four counts of possessing information likely to be of use to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
The documents allegedly include instructions on how to make explosive devices.
The defendant was charged following searches of his parents’ homes in Cardiff.
On Monday, he appeared in the dock of the Old Bailey for a hearing before Mr Justice Sweeney.
He spoke only to confirm his identity before the senior judge set a timetable for the case.
A plea hearing will take place on June 10, with a provisional trial on August 30 at Winchester Crown Court.
Benincasa, who has two addresses in Cardiff – Carisbrooke Way and The Philog – was remanded into custody.
The FKD was proscribed in July 2020 and is said to promote violence and mass murder in the pursuit of a race war.
Benincasa is the first person to be charged with its membership.