Play video

ITV Wales Reporter Kate Lewis meets residents at Lakeside House care home

Is love in the air for you this Valentine's day? Well, one nursing home in Cardiff is showing true love has no limit.

Kate Lewis has been to Lakeside House which has pulled out all the stops for the residents who are proving they are all still young at heart.

Residents at the care home received flowers and cupcakes and have been making decorations to mark the occasion.