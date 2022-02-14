The trial of two adults and a teenager accused of murdering of a five-year-old boy in Bridgend is due to begin on today (February 14th).

Logan Mwangi was found dead on the bank of the River Ogmore near his home village of Sarn on July 31, 2021.

Logan's 30-year-old mother, Angharad Williamson, her partner, 39-year-old John Cole and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are charged with killing the youngster between July 28 and August 1, 2021.

They are also accused of perverting the course of justice.

Williamson and the youth have pleaded not guilty to both offences, while Cole has denied murder but admitted perverting the course of justice.

Cole and Williamson have been remanded in custody since they were charged, and the youth is in the care of the local authority.

Logan was found by officers on the riverbank and taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend, where he was confirmed dead.

The trial will be held at Cardiff Crown Court

He is said to have suffered a number of injuries before his death, including a torn liver, internal injury to the back of his head and a broken collarbone.

The jury will be chosen and sworn in over the first two days of the trial at Cardiff Crown Court, which is expected to last around six weeks.

In the second week of trial, the jury is to be taken on a site visit to the locations where Logan and items of his clothing were found.